|
|
Steven Belonick, son of Metro and Eva (Darska) Belonick, fell asleep in the Lord on Dec 21st at 12 noon. He was born in Terryville CT, lived briefly in Jeannette, Penn and returned back to Terryville with his family where he remained until he met his wife Anne, established their home in New Britain, living there for 70 years. He moved to Rocky Hill to live with his daughter and son in law, whom he adored, until his passing. He lived five days shy of his 103rd birthday.
Steven took great pride and emotional nourishment from his childhood years. As a farm boy, he rode to church and school in a horse drawn carriage and did his homework on the bark of birch trees. While cutting a tree for his father, he accidentally cut off his toe. He put the toe back, packed it with mud, and wrapped it. After one week, he cleaned it and the toe was fully attached. To explain it he always said, "in those days, the earth healed". He was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps in W. Cornwall, CT 1935. He served in WWII in the Army Air Corps ranking Staff Sergeant and was known to take off his oxygen mask to help other airman whose mask froze and fainted from lack of air. He was grounded in London due to an ear infection and on the next mission was replaced by another airman. Not one man survived that mission and Steven always prayed for the soul of the man who took his place. Steven served in the Air Offensive Europe; Central Europe; Normandy; Northern France; Rhineland; Rome-Arno; Sicily (Air Combat) and received several distinguished metals. He helped General Eisenhower out of the pond after the soldiers playfully threw him into the water. He danced with the Queen of England (then Princess Elizabeth) while they shared their fondness of country life and farming. He performed with Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, and Doris Day. Steven was a musician and a graduate of New England Conservatory of Music: The Frank Gaviani Piano Accordion School of Music, Boston. He performed at Boston Symphony and Radio City Music Hall. He had his own big band, loved teaching music, co-owned the Klimoff-Belonick School of Accordion teaching music theory, harmony and instrumental, wrote A Music Primer: Fundamentals for Young Musicians vol I., and rode a Harley. He believed in higher education, was an avid reader, self- educated in HVAC and could fix anything. His life changed when he met and fell smittenly in love with his wife, Anne. "I saw her, my knees got weak and immediately loved her. And I told my brother in that instant that I would marry her". And he did. They married on Thanksgiving Day 1947 while he was on school break. They had two children, Archpriest, Steven Belonick (who predeceased his father by 4 months) and Cynthia Belonick of Rocky Hill. Because music could not support a family, he became co-owner of the Bristol (Wholesale) Plumbing Supply Store until his retirement. Besides his daughter, he leaves his son in law, Salvatore Giuliano, daughter in law, Deborah, grandsons Dr. Paul (his wife, Alexa and great grandsons, Steven Leland and Lewis John) of San Francisco and Daniel (his wife, Jennifer and the child to be born of her) of Wethersfield. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and his beloved brother in law, John Kochanowski. Besides his son and wife, he was predeceased by his sisters, Ann Tishen, Rose Chizmas and Olga Johnson and brothers, Michael (d. at 2 years old from the Spanish influenza), Michael and John.
Steven was a deeply spiritual man, never missed church and always arrived 30 minutes early for services because "we need to wait for God; God should not wait for us". He read the Bible cover to cover several times, prayed and fasted faithfully and kept all the traditions of his faith. He accepted every physical limitation and never complained. He believed in sacrifice, duty and that loved conquered all. He was strict …but lovingly strict. He had very high expectations but they were never unreasonable. He taught by example and above all, loved his God. He meditated regularly and had an incredible sense of peace and tranquility until his last breath. Often asked his secrets for longevity he would say "eat healthy, avoid meat, exercise, sleep eight hours and never worry because it never changes anything and only costs you your health" Most importantly, "when God invites you to be with Him, take the invitation" And Steven did.
Steven was a communicant of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, where he, with his brother in law John, freely fixed mechanical problems. It wasn't unusual for him to arrive at church at 4 am Sunday morning, in the dead of winter, to ensure that the heat was working so the faithful would be warm. He also served for many years as president of the Scholarship Committee and was awarded a Distinguished Service Award for life long service to community and church. He was personally awarded metals from Senator Richard Blumenthal for his military service on his 100th birthday. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ukrainian American Veterans where he received a certificate of recognition for his military service. His oral history is entered into the Library of Congress, Washington, DC.
Calling hours are Friday morning 9:15 – 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 54 Winder St., New Britain, CT 06051, followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations will be shared between the Scholarship Program and the Church Choir. His final resting place will be at the church cemetery. Memory Eternal. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 24, 2019