A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map

Steven R Michaud

Steven R Michaud Obituary
Steven R. Michaud, 52, of East Berlin passed away Tuesday (December 24, 2019) at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in New Britain, son of Lucille (Story) Michaud of East Berlin and the late Ernest "Ernie" Michaud he lived in East Berlin the past six years. A graduate of Berlin High School, class of '86, he operated the former Kensington Landscaping Company and was a member of Saint Paul's Church in Kensington.
Besides his mother Lucille, he leaves his fiance, Lindsy Roche of East Berlin; and several aunts and uncles including Robert Story and his wife Sandy of Kensington; as well as several cousins. Besides his father Ernie, Steve was predeceased by two brothers, David and Donald Michaud.
Funeral services are Saturday 10 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Calling Hours are Saturday morning 9 to 10 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
