Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
Susan L (Butler) Roj

Susan L (Butler) Roj Obituary
Susan L. (Butler) Roj, 55, of New Britain, died Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain with her Husband Taduesz and son Robert by her side. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Clayton and Marlene Butler, she had been a resident of New Britain since 2002. She had been employed as the Manager of the Dietary Department of Apple Rehab in Avon. A job she truly enjoyed. Susan was very fond of the residents and her coworkers. A member of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain, she was an avid fan of the UCONN Women's Basketball team and the New England Patriots.
Susan is survived by her husband Tadeusz Roj, her son Robert Roj of New Britain; a brother Clayton Butler, a sister Agnes Carey, both of Bridgeport and several nieces and nephews.
A prayer service will be held Friday (Jan. 31, 2020) at 6:00 PM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
