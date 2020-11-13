Susan M. Fiorillo, 69, of Bristol passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Sue was born in Hartford and lived her childhood and early adult life in Glastonbury where she graduated from Glastonbury High School. She later married Arthur Fiorillo Jr. in 1981 and resided in New Britain until moving to Bristol in 2004. Sue had a passionate lifelong love for the Lord Jesus and shared that love with family and others every day. She was a member of Fountain of Life Church in New Britain, and later was a member of Faith Living Church in Plantsville. Sue worked in Nursing for over 30 years and enjoyed helping others. She loved horses and in the early years enjoyed horse riding, Sue also loved cats and always had at least one cat and at one point had 3 cats. She also enjoyed gardening and loved beautiful flowers, going to the beach and ocean and traveling to see the beautiful outdoors throughout New England.
Sue is survived by her son, Rob (Bobby) Nichols and his family of Woodbridge, Va., her brothers Don Wasik and his family of Vernon, Mike Wasik, Peter Wasik, both of New Milford and her niece, Allison Watson and her family of Manchester. Sue was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Fiorillo, Jr, her father, Leo Wasik, her mother, Marjorie Wasik and her sister, Cheryl Burns.
A Celebration of Sue's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. To extend condolences to the Fiorillo family or to share a memory of Susan, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.