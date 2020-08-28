Suzanne (Otis) Raymond Archangelo, 94, of Bristol, widow of James Archangelo and her first husband Camille Raymond, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Ingram Manor in Bristol. Born in Ste -Edwidge, Quebec, Canada, Suzanne was a former New Britain resident, moving to Bristol in 2003. She was a member of St Mary Church of St. Joachim Parish in New Britain.
Surviving is a daughter, Lillian Mills of Bristol; two brothers, Gerard Otis of Barre, VT; and Fernand Otis and his wife Dorothy of Williamstown, VT; 5 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and a great great grandson. Besides her husband James and her first husband Camille, she was predeceased by an infant son, Richard R. Raymond; and an infant daughter, Marie Raymond; three brothers, Eugene, Robert and Roger; and two sisters Bernadette and Rachael.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Mary Church of St Joachim Parish, 544 Main Street, New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. The Carlson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.