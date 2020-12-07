Sylvia E. (Leiner) Fredericks, 94, of New Britain, died Monday night (Nov. 30) at home.
Born in New Britain and a lifelong resident, she was the wife of the late John. L. Fredericks, who died Nov. 30, 2003. She is the last of seven children. She was employed for 35 years at Fafnir Bearing Co., and previously worked at Landers, Frary and Clark. She was a duck pin bowler with the Fafnir League, was an avid bingo player, enjoyed working in her garden and was an excellent baker.
Mrs. Fredericks is survived by her two sons John Fredericks of Bristol and Gary Fredericks of New Britain; a son-in-law Mark Mussman and five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In addition to her six brothers, Sylvia is predeceased by her daughter Jo Ann Mussman.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday (Dec. 9) at 11:30 a.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Masonicare Home Health and Hospice 77 Hartland St. Suite 400 East Hartford, CT 06108.