1/1
Sylvia E. (Leiner) Fredericks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia E. (Leiner) Fredericks, 94, of New Britain, died Monday night (Nov. 30) at home.
Born in New Britain and a lifelong resident, she was the wife of the late John. L. Fredericks, who died Nov. 30, 2003. She is the last of seven children. She was employed for 35 years at Fafnir Bearing Co., and previously worked at Landers, Frary and Clark. She was a duck pin bowler with the Fafnir League, was an avid bingo player, enjoyed working in her garden and was an excellent baker.
Mrs. Fredericks is survived by her two sons John Fredericks of Bristol and Gary Fredericks of New Britain; a son-in-law Mark Mussman and five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In addition to her six brothers, Sylvia is predeceased by her daughter Jo Ann Mussman.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday (Dec. 9) at 11:30 a.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Masonicare Home Health and Hospice 77 Hartland St. Suite 400 East Hartford, CT 06108. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 7, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Farrell Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved