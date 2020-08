Or Copy this URL to Share

Tadeusz Klosowicz age 91 died at home in Kobyle Frysztak Rzeszow, Poland on June 18th, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1929. He was a supervisor at a water treatment plant. He was the husband of Janina (Jurasz) Klosowicz for 65 years and the father of 3 daughters, Krystyna Lepiarka, Zofia Kuroska and Marta Steinmiller. Funeral mass and burial in Parish Cemetary in Frysztak, Poland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store