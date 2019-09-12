|
Tadeusz Smiarowski, 76, of New Britain, died Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
He was born in Poland and has lived in New Britain for almost 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Stanislawa Smiarowski, daughter, Jolanta Doll and sons, Adam, Robert, Wojtek, and Marcin Smiarowski and his wife, Agata;
He leaves 12 grandchildren and three sisters in Poland.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at New Britain Memorial Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain. (Directions, Exit 37 off I-84 take a right at the exit, the funeral home is 1 ½ miles on your right.)
Funeral Services will be Friday, Sept. 13, at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019