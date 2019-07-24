Tadeusz Witkowski, 93, widower of Irena (Wisniewski) Witkowski, passed away peacefully at his residence in New Britain, on July 20, 2019. He was born on Sept. 26, 1925, in Poland, to the late Stanislaw and Zofia (Trukawka) Witkowski. In 1948, Tadeusz married Irena Wisniewski in Poland and moved to New Britain with their children in 1982, where they worked hard and raised their family.

Tadeusz will always be remembered as a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved to spend time with family and friends, helping them whenever possible and will be remembered for his humor and joyous laugh.

Tadeusz is survived by his five sons, Jerzy (Dana) of Plainville, Slawomir (Krystyna) of Farmington, Andrzej of New Britain, Roman (Roma) of Farmington, Wlodzimierz (Alina) of New Britain, and his daughter, Anna (Kazimierz) Pasinski of Newington. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will begin Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. from New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. For directions, online messages or to view her photo tribute, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com. Published in New Britain Herald from July 24 to July 27, 2019