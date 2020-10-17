With great sadness, the family of Tary N. Scott, 57, of Plainville, CT, announce his unexpected passing into eternal life October 2, 2020. Tary traveled the world with his family as a young child, as the son of a USAF Staff Sergeant. Jonesboro, TN is his beloved hometown, where he excelled in baseball, basketball, and football at David Crocket High School. Baseball was his passion. Given the nickname "Boomer," he is known for hitting a house beyond a baseball game's left-field fence. Tary is one of the most storied sluggers in Northeast Tennessee history. He graduated from Walters State College, where he also played baseball and was named First Team All American and MVP, holding a record unequaled in JCAA baseball. Pursuing a professional baseball career, Tary moved to Connecticut in 1984 after being drafted by the Boston Red Sox organization and played for the minor league team, the New Britain Red Sox. He has spent over thirty years coaching within the Wolcott High School baseball program, the past twenty-four years as the varsity head coach. His tough-love approach led the Eagles to a Class M state championship title and a 415-190 career record. Tary respectfully earned the honor of Coach of the Year in 2019. A jokester at heart, this gentle giant will be missed by many.
Tary is survived by his wife Karen, son Tary "TC" Jr. (Jessica), step-children Conrad Jr. and Nicole (Michael), siblings Garfield (Alice), Henry (Fran), Dale, John (Ana), Gale, Diana (Terry), Sandra (James), Emma (Leo), and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family. Tary was predeceased by his parents USAF Staff Sgt. Henry Jr. and Bernardine; and siblings Anthony, Donald, William. Tary will lay to rest in his hometown of Jonesboro, TN. "My favorite place in the world is Jonesboro; there's no place like it."
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Wolcott High School's Baseball Field, Wolcott, CT. Burial will be in Washington County Memory & Cremation Gardens in Johnson City, TN.