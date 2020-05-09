Home

Services
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date

Tatiana Unique "Banana" McCoy


1984 - 2020
Tatiana Unique "Banana" McCoy Obituary
Tatiana Unique McCoy aka "Banana" 36, of Plainville, CT was born on February 8, 1984 and departed this life Monday, May 4, 2020 peacefully at home. Tatiana was the favorite and only daughter of Elizabeth Marie McCoy whom she called Princess and shared a special bond with her brother Tyrell Eulese McCoy. She was a lover of music of all types from Guccimane, Nina Simone and Style P just to name a few. Tatiana was a resident of Plainville CT. She lived in St. Thomas, USVI and Atlanta, GA. Tatiana loved to cook, travel, shop and had a taste for high fashion. She loved her family and friends. Tatiana attended Plainville School Systems was an awesome hairdresser. Gone way to soon.
Tatiana leaves to cherish her memory her loving Mother Elizabeth M. McCoy, of Plainville, CT, her two Brothers Tyrell E. McCoy of Plainville, CT, and John U. McCoy of New Britain, CT, her grandfather James D. McCoy Sr, of Plainville, CT, her two uncles James D. McCoy Jr. and Jonathan Natalie, Sr, both of New Britain, CT, her two aunts Jacquelyn G. LaVoy of Middletown, CT, and Charlene Aiken of New Britain, CT, her two nieces Mia and Ava and a nephew Donte', her cousins Desi, Charmaine, Tyrone, Demetrius, Jasmine, Jonathan, Papoose, Jordan, Delilah, Stella and Julius. Her four special friends Diane, Caitlin, Jeff, and Mary Ann and a host of relatives and friends. Tatiana was predeceased by her grandmother Elizabeth R. McCoy.
Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT Tuesday, April 12, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Burial will be private. To extend condolences to the McCoy family or to share a memory of Tatiana, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 9, 2020
