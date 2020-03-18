Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464

Ted Krzynowek

Add a Memory
Ted Krzynowek Obituary
Ted Krzynowek, 62, of New Britain, died Monday (Mar. 16, 2020) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in Poland, the son of Marianna Misztal and Stephan Krzynowek, he lived in New Britain for many years. A U.S. Army Veteran, he had been employed for many years at the Children's Medical Center in Harford and was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church. Ted was a gentle and humorous soul a family man, with sense for adventure. He enjoyed many sports, live sporting events, and rock & roll. In addition to his parents, Ted is survived by his wife, Mariola Krzynowek, his son, Paul; three brothers, Adam, John and Ed Krzynowek, sisters in-law, Arolyn, Jadwiga, and Teresa Krzynowek, and several nieces and nephews. Because of the concern of the health and welfare of Ted's family and friends, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Medical Center 282 Washington St. Hartford, CT 06106. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -