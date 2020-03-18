|
Ted Krzynowek, 62, of New Britain, died Monday (Mar. 16, 2020) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in Poland, the son of Marianna Misztal and Stephan Krzynowek, he lived in New Britain for many years. A U.S. Army Veteran, he had been employed for many years at the Children's Medical Center in Harford and was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church. Ted was a gentle and humorous soul a family man, with sense for adventure. He enjoyed many sports, live sporting events, and rock & roll. In addition to his parents, Ted is survived by his wife, Mariola Krzynowek, his son, Paul; three brothers, Adam, John and Ed Krzynowek, sisters in-law, Arolyn, Jadwiga, and Teresa Krzynowek, and several nieces and nephews. Because of the concern of the health and welfare of Ted's family and friends, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Medical Center 282 Washington St. Hartford, CT 06106. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 18, 2020