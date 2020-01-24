Home

A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
Theodore "Ted" Apostole

Theodore "Ted" Apostole Obituary
Theodore "Ted" Apostole, 76, of Berlin, husband of Bonnie (Samson) Apostole, passed away Tuesday (January 21, 2020) at the Hospital of Central CT, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New York City, he lived in New Britain briefly, moving to Berlin in 1973. He served with the US Marine Corps for 4 years during the Vietnam War. Ted was employed at Bankers Trust in New York City, then at CT Bank & Trust and then the Hartford Insurance Group for 15 years, before returning to CBT (later becoming Fleet Bank) as Vice President, retiring in 2001.
Besides his wife Bonnie, he leaves three daughters, Hope Langlois and her husband Donald of Kensington; Dana Yard of Middletown; and Jennifer Siegrist and her husband Matthew of East Hampton; two grandchildren, Kaileen and Ryan Langlois; several nieces and nephews. Ted was predeceased by a brother, Richard "Dick" Apostole.
Funeral Services are Tuesday 10 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial with military honors will follow in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. Calling hours are Monday 4 to 8 PM at Carlson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
