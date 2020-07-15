1/
Theodore E. "Teddy" Wolski
Theodore "Teddy" E. Wolski, 64, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Teddy lived his life on his own terms. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing and being a handy man tinkering with anything and everything. He learned carpet installation from one of the best, his Uncle Bob and also worked at Stanley Works and Kenney Mfg. His quiet, reserved nature will be remembered by all. He is survived by his sister, Janice Bruetsch and husband John, his nephews: Jason Breutsch and wife Collen and their daughter, Teagan and Daniel and Kyle Breutsch as well as aunts and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Eleanor (Sunderland) and Theodore Wolski. Funeral services are private and under the care of the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
