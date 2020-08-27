1/
Theodore Jasenski
Theodore Jasenski, 85, of New Britain passed away on April 30, 2020 after a short illness and
complications due to COVID-19. Son of the late Chester and Vivian (Bialecki) Jasenski Ted was born
Torrington and lived most of his life in New Britain. He and graduated from New Britain High School and
E. C. Goodwin Technical School. Ted was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Ted was a carpenter and ran
his own business. An avid gardener, Ted especially loved and his lettuce and tomato plants. Ted was an
expert fisherman and tied his own flies. He was also a bow and black powder hunter. He loved the out of
doors and spending time in Vermont. He also loved to sit on his front porch and take walks. The family
thanks all who helped care for him. Theodore is survived by his two brothers: Chester Jasenski and his
wife Joyce of East Hampton, Walter Jasenski of Southington, and his sister Francis (Lack) Heinicki of
Florida, as well as 7 nephews and 7 nieces including Jennifer who was his main care giver for the last few
years, and several great nieces and nephews. Committal services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020
10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St, New Britain. New Britain Memorial-Donald D.
Sagarino Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For an online memorial, please visit
www.NewBritainSagarino.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Committal
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
