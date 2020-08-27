Theodore Jasenski, 85, of New Britain passed away on April 30, 2020 after a short illness andcomplications due to COVID-19. Son of the late Chester and Vivian (Bialecki) Jasenski Ted was bornTorrington and lived most of his life in New Britain. He and graduated from New Britain High School andE. C. Goodwin Technical School. Ted was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Ted was a carpenter and ranhis own business. An avid gardener, Ted especially loved and his lettuce and tomato plants. Ted was anexpert fisherman and tied his own flies. He was also a bow and black powder hunter. He loved the out ofdoors and spending time in Vermont. He also loved to sit on his front porch and take walks. The familythanks all who helped care for him. Theodore is survived by his two brothers: Chester Jasenski and hiswife Joyce of East Hampton, Walter Jasenski of Southington, and his sister Francis (Lack) Heinicki ofFlorida, as well as 7 nephews and 7 nieces including Jennifer who was his main care giver for the last fewyears, and several great nieces and nephews. Committal services will be held Saturday, August 29, 202010:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St, New Britain. New Britain Memorial-Donald D.Sagarino Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For an online memorial, please visit