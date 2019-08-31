|
Theodore Joseph Pisarz, 98, of Farmington, formerly of New Britain, died Aug. 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Stanley and Agnes (Magdon) Pisarz.
He was predeceased by his wife, Cecelia Pisarz, five sisters, and a brother.
He is survived by a brother, Henry and two sisters, Grace, and Theresa, and many nieces and nephews.
Service will on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the New Britain Memorial/Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, (directions, Exit 37 off I-84 take a right at the exit, funeral home is 1 ½ mile on your right).
Funeral Services will follow at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, New Britain. Entombment with military honors will be at St. Mary Mausoleum.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019