Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map

Theresa G. Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Theresa G. Rodriguez Obituary
Theresa G. Rodriguez, 60, of New Britain, passed away August 19, 2019. She was born in New Britain, a daughter of the late Manuel and Carmilla (Negri) Rodriguez. Theresa is survived by her two sisters, Marcellina Stowe and her husband, David of Bristol, and Donna Marie Heinz and her husband, Richard of Falls Village. Theresa was predeceased by her brother, Manuel Rodrigues. A long-time chef, Theresa brought love and flavor to all who knew her. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered. A Celebration of her life will be held Friday, August 30, at 2 p.m. at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, a calling hour will precede the service from 1-2 p.m. Burial is private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now