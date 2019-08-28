|
Theresa G. Rodriguez, 60, of New Britain, passed away August 19, 2019. She was born in New Britain, a daughter of the late Manuel and Carmilla (Negri) Rodriguez. Theresa is survived by her two sisters, Marcellina Stowe and her husband, David of Bristol, and Donna Marie Heinz and her husband, Richard of Falls Village. Theresa was predeceased by her brother, Manuel Rodrigues. A long-time chef, Theresa brought love and flavor to all who knew her. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered. A Celebration of her life will be held Friday, August 30, at 2 p.m. at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, a calling hour will precede the service from 1-2 p.m. Burial is private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
