|
|
Theresa M. Ciaffaglione, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in New Britain. She was the wife of the late Sebastian A. "Curly" Ciaffaglione, who died in 2008. Theresa was born in New Britain, March 7, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph D'Angelo and Adeline (Fonzi) D'Angelo of New Britain. She had been a resident of New Britain her entire life. She began her professional career as a hairdresser working at G.Fox in downtown Hartford. Later she and her lifelong friend, Ronnie Mihalo, opened Terr-Rons Beauty Salon in downtown New Britain. In 1992, she retired from the JC Penney Styling Salon. A loving mother and grandmother, Theresa was a member of St. Ann Church and an avid pianist. During her retirement years, Theresa and her husband enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Theresa is survived by two sons: Anthony J. Ciaffaglione of Plainville and Mark S. Ciaffaglione of Newington, two grandchildren: Olivia K. Ciaffaglione and Robert S. Ciaffaglione, also of Newington, two brothers, Anthony D'Angelo of Bristol and John D'Angelo of Southington and several cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She was also predeceased by a sister, Ann M. LaPalme, of Putnam.
A time of visitation will be held Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 from 8:30-9:30am to New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain followed by her Funeral Liturgy at 10AM at St. Joachim Parish, Church of St. Ann, North Street, New Britain. Entombment will follow in St. Mary Mausoleum, New Britain. For directions or online messages, visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 4, 2020