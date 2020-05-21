|
|
Theresa Marie (Tosatti) Matyka, 100, of Cromwell, formerly of New Britain and Lyme, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home. She was the daughter of the late Anselmo and Flaminia Tosatti, she graduated from New Britain High School, class of 1938. She was a devoted stay at home mom for many years, before working as a former Proof Reader for the New Britain Herald, former Timekeeper at Fafnir Bearing Company, and as a School Crossing Guard as well as ten years as a paraprofessional in the New Britain School System. Theresa was a member of Divine Providence Parish of St. Joseph's Church in New Britain and was an important member of the Rosary Guild and the Mother's Club of the church. During her retirement years, her late husband Edward and her, spent their retirement years at Roger's Lake, Lyme, CT. Once they decided to live in Cromwell, closer to family, Theresa especially enjoyed being a part of the Cromwell Seniors outings and events. She was an expert completing challenging puzzles and word searches until the end.
Surviving are two sons, Ronald Matyka and his companion Marion Ferony of Kensington, and Brian Matyka and his wife Elizabeth of Cromwell; four blessed grandchildren, Michael, Jessica, Rachel and Adam Matyka; two great grandchildren, Olivia and Aaron; a special friend, Lynda Jaser; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her late husband of seventy four years, Edward, she was predeceased by a son, Roger Matyka; a grandson, Wayne Matyka; a daughter-in-law, JoAnne Matyka; and two brothers, Guido and George Tosatti.
A Graveside Service for Theresa will be Tuesday 9 AM at St. Mary Cemetery in New Britain. There are no calling hours. A Memorial Mass for friends will be held at a later date at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Divine Providence Parish of St. Joseph Church 195 South Main Street New Britain, CT 06051. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 21, 2020