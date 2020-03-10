|
Theresa (Bartosiewicz) Morawski, 88, life-long resident of New Britain, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. Theresa was a homemaker in every sense of the word. She loved her family and cared for them in the best ways. She was an excellent cook and baker and always found time to make goodies for others. She was a huge fan of the Boston Celtics and the UConn Men's & Women's Basketball teams, watching games whenever she could. Her smile and vigor will remain in our memories for a lifetime. She is survived by her daughters Karen Morell and husband George and Elaine Strinie and husband Stephen; her grandchildren, Allana Rodriguez and husband Jorge, Alexa and Erica Morawski; her sister, Ann Bindas and her sister-in-law, Iona Bartosiewicz. She was predeceased by her husband, John Paul Morawski, her son and daughter-in-law, Gregg and Deborah Morawski and her brothers: John, Edward, Joseph, Stanley and Frank Bartosiewicz.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 12, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, New Britain. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial donations in Theresa's name may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at www.firehero.org. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 10, 2020