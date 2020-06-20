Thomas Edwin Blackler Sr.
1932 - 2020
Thomas Edwin Blackler Sr., 88, of Newington, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Southington Care Center due to complications of coronavirus.
Thomas was born on April 2, 1932, in Westerly Rhode Island, son to the late Henry and Annie (O'Conell) Blackler. Prior to moving to Newington, Thomas lived in Plainville where he raised his family with his wife of nearly 60 years, Joan, who predeceased him in 2011. They can now be reunited in eternal glory. Tom retired from the State of CT and spent his retirement years enjoying travel and gardening. Thomas was a man of great faith. He prayed the rosary daily and preferred to live a simple life full of positivity. He was a fun and loving person with a quick wit that will be remembered by all that knew him. He maintained this positivity and humor throughout his recent ordeal bringing a smile to those who cared for him.
Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas Edwin Blackler Jr. and his wife, Diane, of Overland Park, Kansas, his daughters, Gerrie Wood and her husband, Ed, of Piermont, New Hampshire, and Debbie Carpenter and her husband, John, of Newington; his grandchildren, Shawn Brown (Sarah) and Eric Carpenter; a great-grandson Logan, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Henry Blackler Jr. and his two sisters, Thomasine Olson and Virginia Shaw.
A Catholic funeral mass will be celebrated at The Church of Saint Dominic in Southington on Friday, June 26th at 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow in Saint Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Relatives and friends may call at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville, from 9:00 to 10:00 am on Friday. The family would like to thank the competent and compassionate team at Southington Care Center for the loving care they provided to Thomas during this challenging time, and the staff at Middlewoods of Newington, who enriched his life these past two years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Church of Saint Dominic, 1050 Flanders Rd, Southington, CT 06489. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www

Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.
