|
|
Thomas G. Buehler, 72, of Kensington, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15,
2020.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late John N. Buehler and Dorothy I.
(Kramer) Buehler. Thomas was a long time New Britain resident and a former
Manchester and Enfield resident before moving to Kensington in 1996. He was a
U.S. Marine Veteran of the Vietnam War. Thomas was employed as a postal
worker and was a member of the Marine Corps League.
Surviving are his son, Sean Thomas Buehler; his daughter, Jessica Morgan Buehler;
a brother, Harold L. Buehler; and a sister, Judith A. Mahoney. In addition to his
parents, he was predeceased by his former wife, Patricia Buehler; a sister, Nancy
Bendas, and by a brother, John Buehler.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1 PM at Erickson-
Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington, CT.
Burial, with military honors, will be at the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown.
A calling hour will be held on Friday from 12 PM until the time of the service.
Please share a memory of Thomas with the family in the online guest book @
www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 18, 2020