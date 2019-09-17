|
Thomas J. Alderuccio, 69, of Berlin, and Patong Beach, Phuket Thailand, died Wednesday, Sept 4, 2019, at The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Born and raised in New Britain, the son of the late Joseph and Florence (Sorice) Alderuccio. Tommy lived in Berlin for many years and the last 20+ years in Thailand. He retired from Black & Decker (Emhart) where he was an electrician. He attended St Mary's School and graduated from Pulaski High School in 1969. Tommy was a member of the National Guard 169th Infantry from 1970-1976. Tommy loved to party and enjoyed a nice glass of scotch and a good cigar. One of his biggest enjoyments was his time spent at the beach/bars with friends in Thailand. Tommy was a world traveler, who also appreciated his downtime to catch a New York Yankees game or an old black and white horror movie on TV. He loved his family and countless friends.
Tommy is survived by his nephew, Craig Dwyer, niece, Michele Fetterman and her husband, Jason, niece Lori Dwyer and her companion, Woodie Stark. He was predeceased by his sister, Diane Alderuccio Dwyer. The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and for respecting Tommy's wishes of a private service which was held along with burial at St. Mary Cemetery. To send a condolence, please visit www. FarrellFuneralHome.com.
