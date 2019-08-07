Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dr. Thomas James Devers

Dr. Thomas James Devers Obituary
Dr. Thomas James Devers passed peacefully on June 16, 2019, (Father's Day). He is survived by his beloved wife, Geraldine; only son and best friend, Sean; three adoring daughters, Megan, Kelly, and Casey; six beautiful grandchildren, Teddy, Quinn, Brendan, Jonah, Paige, and Cameron; three brothers; and numerous relatives and friends.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MDS Foundation at www.mds.foundation.org or a . For online condolences and directions, please visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019
