Thomas R. Menditto, 92, late of New Britain and Newington, died peacefully at the Jefferson House in Newington Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born in New Britain, the son of the late Carmine and Rose (Petrucelli) Menditto, he was a lifelong resident and graduate of New Britain High School in 1945. Tom enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean War, stationed in both Korea and Japan, before receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1952. Following his military service he joined his brothers Fred and Joe in their father's family business, the C. Menditto Housewrecking Company. He helped operate and co-owned the business until it closed and he went to work for the City of New Britain. Tom worked several jobs with the city and retired in 1993 as Director and Program Coordinator for the city WorkFare Program. Active in many organizations and his brother Fred's political campaigns, Tom was a great storyteller. He was well versed in the history of his family and the City of New Britain with it's great immigrant and manufacturing legacy. Tom was a world traveler and enjoyed talking about the fascinating places he went, things he saw and the people he met. He loved curios, architecture, and art; often touring the New Britain Museum of American Art. Tom collected antiques and other collectibles and had a knack for finding things that were interesting, both common and unique, especially if they were made in New Britain.
Tom is survived by his sister Dolores (Menditto) Woodward and her children, his Godchild (and daughter he never had) Patricia Ludwikow, Jacqueline Dawson and William Woodward, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very dear friend Maureen Cunningham and her daughter Maribarbara. Tom was predeceased by five siblings, his brothers Joseph Menditto, Frederick Menditto, and sisters, Susan Nappi, MaryJane Lynch, and Pat DiMauro. Also, predeceased by his dear friends, Gerald Perreault and Don Barrows. Special thanks to the Jefferson House staff who loved and cared for him the past five years. He always had a story to tell, a kind word for someone and loved everyone there like family. He was an inspiration to all who knew him and will be truly missed.
Funeral rites for Tom will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial with full military honors rendered by the United States Army will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St. New Britain, CT. The American flag will be presented to Tom's niece Patricia Ludwikow. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson House Recreation Fund, One John H. Stewart Drive, Newington, CT 06111. To extend condolences to the Menditto family or to share a memory of Tom, please visit SHAKERFUNERAL HOME.COM.