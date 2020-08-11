1/1
Thomas S. Marino Jr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas S. Marino Jr, age 62, husband of Barbara, passed away unexpectedly on Friday August 7th. He was born in New Britain to Thomas and Irene (Dudzinski) Marino Sr and lived there all his life. He attended Holy Cross School and graduated from St Thomas Aquinas High School in 1976. Tom worked Security at Westfarms Mall for several years where he developed life-long friendships. In 1982 he began his dream job as a police officer for the New Britain Police Department, where he proudly protected and served the city he loved for 26 years in a variety of roles (Patrol, Detective Bureau, Vice). He soon realized his true passion was teaching new recruits and he ultimately became Sergeant of the Training Division. He retired from NBPD in 2008 continuing his law enforcement career as Lieutenant of the Dept of Veteran's Affairs Police Department, retiring in 2018. Tom loved the Beach Boys, as evidenced by his extensive t-shirt and DVD collections. He also loved sports and was a dedicated NY Giants fan. However, his favorite teams to watch were those on which his children played; Walicki Little League Orioles (where he served as Assistant Coach), New Britain PAL Raiders football, New Britain High School baseball/football/softball, and CCSU Blue Devils Football. Tom volunteered much of his time supporting each team to help not only his own children but all city youth involved. Tom believed his greatest accomplishment was his four children, Meghan, Matthew, Jeffrey and Genevieve, all of whom he was deeply proud. He happily extended his pride and love to welcome Cary, Effie and Courtney into the family. His greatest joy was his four grandchildren Michael, Tommy, Cameron and Marissa. Tom leaves behind his loving sister Lisa Boyce and her devoted family: husband Charlie, and daughters Carrie and Erin. He is also survived by an aunt, uncle and several cousins. Tom was predeceased by his parents and his son, Michael Thomas Marino. Calling hours will be Thursday August 13th from 4-8p.m. at New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain. Burial will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Tom's honor to the New Britain Police Athletic League. Instructions on how to donate can be found on their website at www.newbritainpal.org/donate. The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to those from New Britain EMS, NBFD Station 7, the New Britain Police Department and the ER staff at Hospital of Central Connecticut for the compassion and support shown to Tom and his family while he was in their care. For an online memorial, please visit www.NewBritainSagarino.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
8602290444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved