Thomas S. Marino Jr, age 62, husband of Barbara, passed away unexpectedly on Friday August 7th. He was born in New Britain to Thomas and Irene (Dudzinski) Marino Sr and lived there all his life. He attended Holy Cross School and graduated from St Thomas Aquinas High School in 1976. Tom worked Security at Westfarms Mall for several years where he developed life-long friendships. In 1982 he began his dream job as a police officer for the New Britain Police Department, where he proudly protected and served the city he loved for 26 years in a variety of roles (Patrol, Detective Bureau, Vice). He soon realized his true passion was teaching new recruits and he ultimately became Sergeant of the Training Division. He retired from NBPD in 2008 continuing his law enforcement career as Lieutenant of the Dept of Veteran's Affairs Police Department, retiring in 2018. Tom loved the Beach Boys, as evidenced by his extensive t-shirt and DVD collections. He also loved sports and was a dedicated NY Giants fan. However, his favorite teams to watch were those on which his children played; Walicki Little League Orioles (where he served as Assistant Coach), New Britain PAL Raiders football, New Britain High School baseball/football/softball, and CCSU Blue Devils Football. Tom volunteered much of his time supporting each team to help not only his own children but all city youth involved. Tom believed his greatest accomplishment was his four children, Meghan, Matthew, Jeffrey and Genevieve, all of whom he was deeply proud. He happily extended his pride and love to welcome Cary, Effie and Courtney into the family. His greatest joy was his four grandchildren Michael, Tommy, Cameron and Marissa. Tom leaves behind his loving sister Lisa Boyce and her devoted family: husband Charlie, and daughters Carrie and Erin. He is also survived by an aunt, uncle and several cousins. Tom was predeceased by his parents and his son, Michael Thomas Marino. Calling hours will be Thursday August 13th from 4-8p.m. at New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain. Burial will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Tom's honor to the New Britain Police Athletic League. Instructions on how to donate can be found on their website at www.newbritainpal.org/donate.
The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to those from New Britain EMS, NBFD Station 7, the New Britain Police Department and the ER staff at Hospital of Central Connecticut for the compassion and support shown to Tom and his family while he was in their care. For an online memorial, please visit www.NewBritainSagarino.com.