|
|
Toya Shomona Sanders, 44, of New Britain, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. Born in Selma, Ala., she was a New Britain resident most of her life.
Surviving are four children, Mercedes Roye, and Melik Roye, both of Bristol, Conn., Vashaugn Davis, and Gabrielle Davis, both of New Britain, Conn.; her mother and step-father, Mattie Thomas Sinclair and Clive Sinclair of New Britain, Conn.; her father and step-mother, Earl Gardner and Cynthia Gardner of Bloomfield, Conn.; two brothers, Willie Earl Curry of Texas, and Earl Gardner, Jr. of E. Hartford, Conn.; two sisters, Cassandral "Angel" Sanders of Meriden, Conn., and Latisha McCloud of Pennsylvania; a grandchild, Malia Roye; and a host of aunts, uncles cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Spottswood AME Zion Church. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Toya with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019