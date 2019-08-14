Home

Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
Toya Shomona Sanders

Toya Shomona Sanders Obituary
Toya Shomona Sanders, 44, of New Britain, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. Born in Selma, Ala., she was a New Britain resident most of her life.
Surviving are four children, Mercedes Roye, and Melik Roye, both of Bristol, Conn., Vashaugn Davis, and Gabrielle Davis, both of New Britain, Conn.; her mother and step-father, Mattie Thomas Sinclair and Clive Sinclair of New Britain, Conn.; her father and step-mother, Earl Gardner and Cynthia Gardner of Bloomfield, Conn.; two brothers, Willie Earl Curry of Texas, and Earl Gardner, Jr. of E. Hartford, Conn.; two sisters, Cassandral "Angel" Sanders of Meriden, Conn., and Latisha McCloud of Pennsylvania; a grandchild, Malia Roye; and a host of aunts, uncles cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Spottswood AME Zion Church. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Toya with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019
