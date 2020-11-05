Tracey Lynn Raines of Mesa AZ, formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31,2020 surrounded by her children Alanna, Aric and Ashlynn. She was the daughter of Herbert and Pamela Raines of Southington, sister to Keith Raines of N.Y., and grandmother to Avery and Conor. She also leaves behind her partner Mike Jackson and her dog Little Bear. A special thank you to Mike Jackson for all of his help during this difficult time. Arrangements were held in Mesa, AZ. Tracey will always be loved and missed by her family and a host of friends.

