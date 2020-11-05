1/1
Tracey Lynna Raines
Tracey Lynn Raines of Mesa AZ, formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31,2020 surrounded by her children Alanna, Aric and Ashlynn. She was the daughter of Herbert and Pamela Raines of Southington, sister to Keith Raines of N.Y., and grandmother to Avery and Conor. She also leaves behind her partner Mike Jackson and her dog Little Bear. A special thank you to Mike Jackson for all of his help during this difficult time. Arrangements were held in Mesa, AZ. Tracey will always be loved and missed by her family and a host of friends.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
November 4, 2020
I’ve known Tracey for many years working at The Hartford. She was always a genuinely kind and caring person. I will always remember her beautiful smile. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Naomi
Friend
