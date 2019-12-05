|
Tyler Anthony Daigle entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. Tyler was born in New Britain, Conn on August 20, 1996.
Surviving are his beloved father Michael T. Daigle, his mother Alberina C. Buono, his brother Jacob Daigle, his sister Madeleine Buono, his grandmother Geraldine Daigle, his grandfather Carmine B. Buono, and his puppy, Luci. Tyler also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he shared a lot of fun and good times with. They will clearly miss him.
Tyler was a graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 2014. He played football while attending New Britain High. He coached young boys in the New Britain PAL Raiders football program and he proudly joined Phi Delta Theta Fraternity while attending Jacksonville University in Florida.
Tyler was finishing up his nursing degree at Concorde Career College, in Jacksonville, FL. Tyler's good nature, caring heart and smile will always be remembered. He has touched many lives and they all came out better for knowing him. Tyler's presence will be missed by all.
We would like to thank the first responders and everyone that assisted at Tyler's time of need.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019. Calling hours are from 1:00-3:00pm at Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT. In lieu of flowers please kindly send your donations to Odie's Orchard Hill Rescue in Canton, CT.
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 5, 2019