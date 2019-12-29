Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
296 New Britain Ave
Newington, CT
Tyler Paul Chamberland


1990 - 2019
Tyler Paul Chamberland Obituary
Tyler Paul Chamberland, 29, of Southington, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at home.
He was born on May 3, 1990, in New Britain, the son of Paul and Paula (Colella) Chamberland of Southington. He graduated from SHS and received his BS degree in Business Management and also marketing. He was employed as an Ironworker by United Steel Co. in East Hartford and loved his job. Tyler enjoyed playing football, basketball and softball, he was an avid Redskins and Red Sox fan, but God and family were most important to him. Tyler had a heart of gold.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Beau Chamberland and his fiancée Sarah Greenleaf of Plainville; and his sister Cassidy Chamberland of Southington; his cherished niece and nephew, Avery and Cole Chamberland, as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Concetta Colella, and his paternal grandparents, Warren and Lorraine Chamberland. He will be dearly missed by all family and friends who knew him, including the family dog, Jaxson.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31t, at 10:30 a.m. at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 296 New Britain Ave. Newington, CT. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Monday, Dec. 30, at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., from 5-8 p.m.
For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
