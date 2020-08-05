Valentine J. "Val" Crescentini Jr., 65, of Berlin, husband of Tara Kelly Crescentini, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Valentine J. Crescentini Sr. and Mary (Sandelli) Crescentini. Val was a Berlin resident since 1992 and was formerly employed as a carpenter at CCSU, before retiring in 2010.

Val was a very strong family man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren with all of his giant heart. Everyone knew Val for his infectious laugh and the twinkle in his eye. With Val there were no strangers, everyone was a friend and he made each friend feel important. He was always working on home improvement and repair projects to share his expertise with family and friends, sometimes whether they liked it or not.

Val and his wife Tara Kelly Crescentini became a couple in 1971 at the age of 16 and have been married for 43 years. He is survived by Tara and their three children; a son, Valentine Crescentini III and his wife Kim of Colchester; two daughters, Danielle Crescentini-Little and her husband Brian of Cromwell, and Melissa Crescentini and her fiancé Thomas Barletta of Canton; a sister, Deborah Adachowski and her husband Joseph of Stuart, FL; and seven grandchildren, Valentine "Joey" Cresentini IV, Alexa, Vincent, John Thomas, Lavender, Baker, and Emerson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Divine Providence Parish, St. Joseph Church, New Britain. Burial will be in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. Calling hours are Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory of Val with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansenberlin

