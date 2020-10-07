1/1
Valerien "Val" Bisson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerien's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerien "Val" Bisson, 81, of Plainville, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden. He was the husband of Nicole (Giguere) Bisson, with whom he shared 55 years of love and life adventures.
Born in Quebec, Canada on June 19, 1939, he was one of twelve children to the late Valere and Lucille (Turcotte) Bisson. He married the love of his life, Nicole in 1965 and settled in Plainville where they raised their two children and embraced being grandparents. Val was a well-known and talented woodworker and self-employed contractor, having a keen eye for detail and fine craftsmanship. He approached life whole-heartedly and was passionate in his beliefs, his family and tasks he cared for deeply including gardening, helping others when needed, and keeping the birds and ducks in his yard well fed. He was socially savvy and enjoyed his many years as a member of the Knights of Columbus Gerald T. Corrigan Council #3544.
In addition to his wife, Nicole, he leaves his son, Scott J. Bisson and his wife Monika; his daughter, Tina M. Chu and her husband Brian; his grandchildren, Jimmie and Charlene Bisson and Richie and Brianna Chu and his great-grandson, Daniel. He also leaves his siblings, Emilie, Helene, Marie Paule, Roland, Clement, Jacqueline, Claudine, Gisele, Norman, and Andre; along with many nieces and nephews, in-laws and extended family. He was predeceased by his sister, Celine.
In lieu of flowers, Val may be remembered with contributions to the Knights of Columbus Gerald T. Corrigan Council #3544.
Family and friends may gather in celebration of Val's life on Friday, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held privately in his hometown in Quebec. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Plainville Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved