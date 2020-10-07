Valerien "Val" Bisson, 81, of Plainville, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden. He was the husband of Nicole (Giguere) Bisson, with whom he shared 55 years of love and life adventures.
Born in Quebec, Canada on June 19, 1939, he was one of twelve children to the late Valere and Lucille (Turcotte) Bisson. He married the love of his life, Nicole in 1965 and settled in Plainville where they raised their two children and embraced being grandparents. Val was a well-known and talented woodworker and self-employed contractor, having a keen eye for detail and fine craftsmanship. He approached life whole-heartedly and was passionate in his beliefs, his family and tasks he cared for deeply including gardening, helping others when needed, and keeping the birds and ducks in his yard well fed. He was socially savvy and enjoyed his many years as a member of the Knights of Columbus Gerald T. Corrigan Council #3544.
In addition to his wife, Nicole, he leaves his son, Scott J. Bisson and his wife Monika; his daughter, Tina M. Chu and her husband Brian; his grandchildren, Jimmie and Charlene Bisson and Richie and Brianna Chu and his great-grandson, Daniel. He also leaves his siblings, Emilie, Helene, Marie Paule, Roland, Clement, Jacqueline, Claudine, Gisele, Norman, and Andre; along with many nieces and nephews, in-laws and extended family. He was predeceased by his sister, Celine.
In lieu of flowers, Val may be remembered with contributions to the Knights of Columbus Gerald T. Corrigan Council #3544.
Family and friends may gather in celebration of Val's life on Friday, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held privately in his hometown in Quebec. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com