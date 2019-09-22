|
Victor M. Herrera, 74, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home. Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, he lived in New Britain over 50 years. Victor worked at Emhart Corp. in Berlin for 38 years, retiring in 2007. An accomplished and avid baseball player, he played in the New Britain Puerto Rican Softball League.
Surviving are two sons, Hiram Herrera in Puerto Rico and Eric Herrera in Arizona; a daughter, Wanda Herrera, also in Puerto Rico; two sisters, Olga Herrera in Meriden and Margarita Herrera Ayala, also in Puerto Rico.
Victor was predeceased by his wife, Laura Rentas, in 2015.
Funeral services are Thursday at 4 p.m. at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Lutheran Church, 77 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT 06051. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019