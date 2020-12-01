Victoria A. (Wosczyna) Haze, 95, of New Britain died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at home. Victoria was born in New Britain and was the daughter of the late Blazej and Mary (Dul) Wosczyna. She worked in her home as a homemaker. Victoria was a member of Holy Cross Church, New Britain and a member of the Ladies Guild of Holy Cross. She enjoyed bowling, sewing and cooking and caring for her family.
Victoria is survived by her son Thomas Haze, her two daughters Elizabeth Haze and her partner Roberta Collins and Geraldine Claveau and her husband James, her two brothers Larry Wosczyna and John Wosczyna and his wife Henrietta, her two sisters Eleanor Catanzaro and Theresa Wojculewicz, her two grandchildren Sara Gerhold and Emily Claveau and her four great grandchildren Lauren Gerhold, Halle Gerhold, Keira Gerhold and Laney Claveau. Victoria was predeceased by her four sisters Doris Stelma, Ceil Karpicz, Mary Kowalski and Linda Lucille Frohlich.
A private celebration of Victoria's life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, and a Memorial Mass celebrating Victoria's life will be held at later date. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain has charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St., New Britain. To extend condolences to the Haze family or to share a memory of Victoria, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.