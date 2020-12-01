1/1
Victoria A. (Wosczyna) Haze
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria A. (Wosczyna) Haze, 95, of New Britain died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at home. Victoria was born in New Britain and was the daughter of the late Blazej and Mary (Dul) Wosczyna. She worked in her home as a homemaker. Victoria was a member of Holy Cross Church, New Britain and a member of the Ladies Guild of Holy Cross. She enjoyed bowling, sewing and cooking and caring for her family.
Victoria is survived by her son Thomas Haze, her two daughters Elizabeth Haze and her partner Roberta Collins and Geraldine Claveau and her husband James, her two brothers Larry Wosczyna and John Wosczyna and his wife Henrietta, her two sisters Eleanor Catanzaro and Theresa Wojculewicz, her two grandchildren Sara Gerhold and Emily Claveau and her four great grandchildren Lauren Gerhold, Halle Gerhold, Keira Gerhold and Laney Claveau. Victoria was predeceased by her four sisters Doris Stelma, Ceil Karpicz, Mary Kowalski and Linda Lucille Frohlich.
A private celebration of Victoria's life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, and a Memorial Mass celebrating Victoria's life will be held at later date. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain has charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St., New Britain. To extend condolences to the Haze family or to share a memory of Victoria, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved