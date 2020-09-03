Dr. Vincent J. Smith Jr., age 94, of New Britain, Connecticut, husband of Lillian (Coady), passed away on August 31, 2020. He was born on August 29, 1926 in New Britain, son of the late Dr. Vincent and Marion (Hardiman) Smith. Vincent graduated from New Britain Senior High School in 1944, Wesleyan University in 1949, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry in 1954. He practiced dentistry in New Britain for fifty-one years.
Vincent entered the U.S. Army on Christmas Eve 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1946. He served his country in World War II as a staff sergeant and surgical technician in the Philippines, and received many awards including the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal.
In 1952 he married the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Lillian. Together they were blessed with 4 children and 6 grandchildren. Vincent was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed family gatherings and vacations. Together with Lillian, he traveled extensively to destinations including: Egypt, Israel, Russia, Europe, Greece, Hawaii and Alaska. Vincent played golf weekly with the Belvidere golf group at Stanley Golf Course, liked to ski with the family at Mt. Ascutney, and enjoyed the beaches of Black Point, Cape Cod, Ocean City and Delray Beach. He had a sense of adventure that included fishing and camping. He even braved flying in a glider and a hot air balloon. He had an enduring sense of humor that will be missed. His cars were a favorite, especially his many Ford Thunderbirds.
Vincent was proud to be an Eagle Scout, and was involved in several professional and community organizations, including the New Britain Dental Society (past president), Connecticut State Dental Association, and American Dental Association. He was an honorary staff member of New Britain General Hospital, Corporator of the Hospital of Central Connecticut, and a member of Shuttle Meadow Country Club. He was an active volunteer and member of St. Francis of Assisi Church.
In addition to his wife, Lillian, surviving loved ones include his children, Robin Schmidt and her husband Jerome, Michael Smith and his wife Audrey, Barbara Harrison and her husband Dr. Joseph, and Sarah Smith-Griffen; grandchildren, Allison and David Schmidt; Molly, Joseph, and Katherine Harrison; and Augustus (Gus) Griffen; and brother-in-law Thomas Coady and his wife Wanda. Vincent was preceded in death by his brother, Donald, sister-in-law Pauline (Coady) Goodwin and her husband Dr. John Goodwin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 10:00 am on Friday, September 4, 2020 located at 1755 Stanley St., New Britain. Committal Service with full Military Honors will be held immediately after at St. Mary's Cemetery located on Stanley St., New Britain.
New Britain Memorial and Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain, Connecticut 06053 are assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospital of Central Connecticut or St. Francis of Assisi Church in New Britain.