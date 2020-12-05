1/
Viola Montomgery
1930 - 2020
Viola Montgomery of Kensington, widow of Edward Montgomery, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Born and raised in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Walauski. After graduating from New Britain High School, she worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, and later as a secretary at New Britain High School. She resided in Kensington for the past 50 years and was a member of St Paul's Church. She leaves her son, Lance Montgomery of Kensington, and her granddaughter Maddie Montgomery who was the light of her life. She also leaves her niece Susan Polomsky and her husband Steve of Newington, and her nephews Edward Rudnick and his wife Barbara of East Berlin, and John "Bud" Rudnick and his wife Lynn of Berlin, as well as great nephews Jay Haley and David Rudnick and great niece Nicole Rudnick. She was predeceased by her sister Regina Rudnick and her brother Edmund Walauski. No memorial service is planned at this time. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
