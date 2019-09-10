|
Viola "Mae" Sansone, 96, of New Britain, Conn., passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General. Mae was the wife of Rocco Sansone Sr. for 57 years before his passing. She was born in Ogdensburg, N.Y., and was the daughter of William and Laura Brenno. Mae moved to Connecticut when she was 17-years-old to take care of her family. She worked for a year at Pratt & Whitney and was a crossing guard for the city of New Britain, but her real job in life was to be a mom. Mae took care of children and family from the age of 17 up until the day she died. All of her years in Connecticut were spent in New Britain, where she managed a three-generation household on Ellis Street. She loved going back home to upstate New York for the summer to visit family and friends. Over the years, she enjoyed going to bingo, knitting, playing cards, and going to the casino. Mae loved to make food for everyone (even took special requests) and was known as an amazing cook, always ready to host a party.
Mae is survived by her son, Rocky Sansone, Jr. and Christine Begey of Tolland, Conn., her daughter, Laura Karas and her husband, Bob of New Britain, Conn. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews including, Myrtis Ashley and her husband, Willard in Ogdensburg, N.Y., and Mickey and Jean Brenno in upstate New York. Mae was predeceased by her husband, Rocco Sansone, daughter, Junelle Giannini, and son-in-law, Ralph Giannini. A special thank you to the nurses in the emergency room at New Britain General Hospital (THOCC) for treating Mae with compassion, care, and respect in her last moments.
A Celebration of Mae's life will be held Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 295 South Main St., New Britain, Conn. Committal service and final resting place will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, Conn. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, Conn., Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. To extend condolences to the Sansone family or to share a memory of Mae, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
