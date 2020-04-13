|
Viola Truszkowski, 100, of New Britain, CT died peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor. Viola was born in Pawling, New York and was the daughter of the late Franciscek and Celia (Smith) Polgroszek. Viola was married to the late Joseph Truszkowski. She was a member of Holy Cross Church and a member of the Rosary Society.
Viola is survived by her son Edward Truszkowski, her two grandsons and her two granddaughters. Viola was predeceased by her son Joseph Truszkowski, her brother Edward, her sisters Sophie, Helen and Jean. A special thank you to Jocelyn for the care of Viola.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain, CT. There are no calling hours. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Truszkowski family or to share a memory of Viola, please visit SHAKER-FUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020