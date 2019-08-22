|
|
Virginia (Ginny) Mae Downs Schultz went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. She was born in Bristol, on Dec. 14, 1932. Her parents were Leroy and Helen (Cook) Downs. She grew up and attended school in East Church in Plymouth. Her first job was at Kirkwood Oil in Terryville; she also worked at Bristol Oil and Quinion Oil in Bristol and retired from Hinman Lumber in Burlington. She met her love, Ernest (Ernie) Schultz at a Square Dance at the Whigville Grange in 1947.
They were married on Aug. 28, 1954. Ernie and Virginia enjoyed their square dancing and polka dancing for over 65 years. They built their home on Matthews Street in Bristol, where they raised two daughters, Sally and Nancy. Virginia worked full-time, raised two daughters and had the camper packed every weekend for family camping trips. The family enjoyed many weekends of snowmobiling at their camp in Vermont. Virginia loved flowers and her vegetable garden. Her frozen strawberry jam was a favorite. She enjoyed watching the birds, especially cardinals and hummingbirds out her front window every day. She enjoyed making greeting cards on her computer for all of her family for every occasion.
She loved taking pictures and made scrapbooks for her two granddaughters and her six great-grandchildren, all of whom were extremely special to her. One of her favorite hobbies was collecting Christmas village pieces to display in her Texas room. Her beloved family will cherish her memory forever, husband, Ernie Schultz of Bristol; daughters, Sally Schultz Blair of Canyon, Texas, and Nancy Malsheske and husband, Peter of Bristol; granddaughters, Heidi Lombardo and husband, Matt, children, Dylan, Jayden, Alexa and Nathan of Southington, and Holli Delaney and husband, Chris; children, Ryan and Liliana of Bristol.
We know Mom is probably looking down from Heaven making sure Dad is watering the garden--Please join our family to share memories on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Celebration of Virginia's life will be Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bristol. Graveside service will follow at Peacedale Cemetery in Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or . Please visit Virginia's memorial website at www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com. "He'll wipe every tear from their eyes. Death is gone for good, tears gone, crying gone, pain gone-- Rev 21:4 MSG www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019