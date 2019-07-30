|
Vugers Crowder Jr., 63, of Plainville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Vugers Crowder Sr. and Lucy (Echols) Crowder. Vugers was a former New Britain resident before moving to Plainville 30 years ago. He was employed at ESPN for the past 32 years and was employed at Channel 30 prior to working at ESPN. He was a member of Spottswood AME Zion Church.
Vugers loved sports, especially football and baseball. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings Fan and Baltimore Orioles Fan and attended many games. Vugers coached Midget Football in New Britain. At his time at ESPN, he was awarded an Oscar. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and Karaoke.
Surviving is a sister, Theda Crowder - Coleman; two brothers, Anthony Crowder and Dennis Crowder and his wife, Grace Crowder; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and cousins, including Dominique Crowder, Darren Crowder, Kim-Yua Crowder, Jaliyah Crowder, Jordan Crowder, Jessica Vargas, and Roger Echols, and Pearly Mifflin. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Verdis Crowder.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porters, 111 Chamberlain Highway, Kensington. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours are Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Please share a memory of Vugers with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019