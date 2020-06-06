Walter Chaper, 91, of Plainville, beloved husband of Rena (Oliaro) Chaper, passed away at his home on Friday, June 5, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Walt's life will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m .at Our Lady of Mercy Church. Committal services with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends may gather before the Mass on Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 6, 2020.