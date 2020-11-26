1/1
Walter M. Bagley Jr.
1938 - 2020
Walter M. Bagley, Jr. passed away peacefully at the Hospital of Central Connecticut on Nov. 17, 2020, after a short illness. He was 82 years old.
Mr. Bagley was born on Aug. 10, 1938, in Hartford to the late Walter and Lucy Bagley. He attended Bulkeley High School, graduating in 1956. He was a resident of New Britain and longtime employee of Macristy Industries. In retirement, Mr. Bagley enjoyed reading, fishing, and doting on his dogs.
Mr. Bagley is survived by his daughters Nicole (Bagley) Koehler her husband, Herb; Michelle (Bagley) Kingrey and Gary, and Laurie (Bagley) Rist and her husband, David; His sister Mary Ann (Bagley) Rossi and her husband, Lou; and his brother Rich Bagley and his wife, Joanie; seven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Other loved ones who have meant a lot are his brother-in-law Joe Gionfriddo and wife, Gail; and Janet and David Jendrzejczk.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Linda (Gionfriddo) Bagley; his father, Walter Bagley Sr.; his mother, Lucy (Gionfriddo) Bagley; son, David Bagley; and sister, Nina Bagley.
No memorial service is planned at this time. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
