Walter Smoluk, 83, of Berlin, husband of Joyce (Nickolas) Smoluk, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain.
He marched to a different drummer and was my lifelong love. My soulmate. Rest now, free from pain.
Funeral services are private. Burial was held in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. There were no calling hours. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain assisted with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 8, 2020