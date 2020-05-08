Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date

Walter Smoluk

Add a Memory
Walter Smoluk Obituary
Walter Smoluk, 83, of Berlin, husband of Joyce (Nickolas) Smoluk, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain.
He marched to a different drummer and was my lifelong love. My soulmate. Rest now, free from pain.
Funeral services are private. Burial was held in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. There were no calling hours. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain assisted with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -