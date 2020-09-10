1/1
Wanda J. (Humaj) Horvath
Wanda J. Horvath (Humaj), 89, peacefully passed onto her next life, 9/8/2020. Wanda was born on February 11, 1931, spent her childhood in New Britain and lived there most of her life. Wanda married her sole mate, Ernest on Valentine's Day, 1953 and was a devoted loving wife, and mother. She was a graduate of New Britain High School and worked at Skinner Precision Inc. in New Britain as an inspector for many years. Wanda was a devoted member of Saint Peter's Church in New Britain and was a member of the Ladies Guild. Her passions were family, church, music, and reminiscing about "the good old days". She was a kind and caring woman who would say a Rosary for anyone in need. Wanda is survived by her, daughters Ernestine (Tina) McGrath and her husband Patrick of Harwich, MA., Dr. Jane Horvath of West Hartford, son, Paul Horvath and his wife Pamela of Rocky Hill, a grandson, James McGrath, along with many nieces and nephews and dear friends. The world was a better place with Wanda in it. Funeral services will be held Saturday (Sept. 12) with a visitation from 8:00 - 9:00 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Square, New Britain and a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30AM at Saint Peter's Church, 98 Franklin Square. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, New Britain. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com

Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
September 10, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Farrell Funeral Home
