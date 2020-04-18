|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Wieslaw M. Nowak announces his passing on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 not related to Covid 19. Wieslaw will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Alexandra, his daughter and husband Ewa and Michael Saviano and his cherished grandson, Adam Saviano.
He was proud of his Polish heritage and dedicated his life to promoting and helping Polish people in New Britain and surrounding communities. A business owner on Broad Street in New Britain for over 50 years along with his wife owned and operated Vistula Gift Shop, Nowak Travel Agency and Alexandra's Ladies Fashions. He helped countless Polish families immigrate to the United States. He was a past President of the Society of Polish American Travel Agents as well as the Polish American Congress, a member of Haller Post and friend of Polish American Veterans. He was honored at the State Capitol for his many contributions to the Polish community throughout the years. His many acts of charity and community service were always dedicated to the betterment of Polish people.
He especially loved to travel and explore new places as well as read books and spend time with his family. He was blessed by a loving family and many great friends, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandson, Adam.
He will be remembered as a great man who was hard working, humble and loyal to all who knew him. He will be forever in our hearts.
A long standing parishioner of Holy Cross Church, he will be buried at Sacred Heart Cemetery with the prayers of Reverend Dariusz Gosciniak, Pastor at his graveside.
Due to current circumstances funeral services will be private to the family and public services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory may be made to Holy Cross Church at 31 Biruta Street New Britain, CT 06053. For an online memorial, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 18, 2020