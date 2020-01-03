|
|
Wigberto Rodriguez, Sr., 74, of New Britain, CT. died Friday, December 27, 2019. Wigberto was born in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico and was the son of the late Daniel and Eusebia (Montes) Rodriguez. He was a member of St. Mary Church.
Wigberto is survived by his son Wigberto Rodriguez, Jr. of New Britain, CT, his two sisters Hilda Sanchez of Florida and Sara Rodriquez of New Britain, CT, his five brothers Danny Rodriguez and his wife Carmen of Farmington, CT, Rafael Rodriguez of Bristol, CT Jose Rodriguez of New Britain, CT, Norberto "Otto" Rodriguez and his wife Nereida of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Felix Rodriguez of Puerto Rico as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Wigberto was predeceased by his three brothers Luis Rodriguez, Hector Rodriquez and Frank Rodriguez, and his six sisters Matlide Rodriguez, Rosaura Delgado, Isabel Landrau, Adriana Rodriguez, Gladys Porpora and Ada Cruz.
Funeral rites for Wigberto will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with the procession departing at 11:00 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT., followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. at St. Mary Church, 544 Main St., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Directions to funeral home – I-84 east or west, exit 37 (Fienemann Rd) right off exit – one mile down on right. To extend condolences to the Rodriguez family or to share a memory of Wigberto, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 3, 2020