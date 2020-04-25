|
Wilbert Bellamy, 90, of New Britain, CT, entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2020 at his home. Born May 21, 1929 in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Edgar Bellamy and Janie Hawkins and grew up in the Appalachia section of Virginia. He was also predeceased by stepmother Laura Bellamy.
After serving 2 years in the United States Army, Wilbert and his fraternal twin brother Willie migrated to New Britain , CT in the early 1950's. Upon moving to New Britain, Wilbert joined Union A M E Zion, now Spottswood A.M.E. Zion Church. He retired from New England Aircraft where he was a tool and die maker and later worked part-time at Gulf Manufacturing of Rocky Hill for 12 years. Wilbert also served 35 years as a New Britain Police foot patrolman.
Wilbert enjoyed golfing, playing cards and was an avid bowler. During his bowling career, Wilbert was on the CCBA Board since 1964. In 1967, he became a Vice President, until taking over as President from 1980-1982. He was awarded lifetime membership in 1984 and became a member of the CCBA Hall of Fame in 1998 in the Meritorious Service category. His proudest moment was in 2017 at the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships in Las Vegas, in which he entered the tournament's 50-Year Club. Bowling had given him the chance to travel all over the country. He bowled in Nationals for over 40 years with Reno being his favorite location. Wilbert also was a member of The Pride of Connecticut Lodge of the Elks (New Britain) at one time serving as the recorder.
Wilbert is predeceased by his wife of 66 years Alvah (Johnson) Bellamy. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Donna Bellamy (Ralston); granddaughter, Tai Bellamy; great-grandson, Jordan Bellamy all of New Britain; twin brother, Willie Bellamy of Newburgh, NY; caregiver and cousin, Rev. Dr Edgar Moss of Newington, CT; nieces, Renee Knight of NC and Stefanie Barrett of ; and a host of relatives and close friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Bellamy family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 25, 2020