Wilfred Gomez, Jr., 38, of Middletown, Conn., died Friday, July 12, 2019, at home. Wilfred was born in New Britain, Conn., and was the son of Wilfred, Sr., and Lucy (Camacho) Gomez. He worked as a direct support professional at Key Humansources. Wilfred was a caring, loving and well-respected guy. He was a universal music lover that loved his Buffalo Bills but was a huge fan of Tom Brady.

Wilfred is survived by his two sons, Darian Gomez and Israel Montes, his daughter, Aiyana Montes, his sister Crystal Gomez, his brother, Romeo Gomez, all of New Britain, Conn., and his fiancé, Sonse Sneed of Middletown, Conn., his grandfather, Fransico Camacho of New Britain, Conn., and grandmother, Rosa Gomez of Bloomfield, Conn., his five nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Wilfred Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Saint Joachim Parish Church of Saint Mary Church, 544 Main St., New Britain, Conn. Committal Service and final resting place will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, Conn. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, Conn., Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday morning, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Directions to funeral home – I-84 east or west, exit 37 (Fienemann Rd) right off exit – one mile down on right. To extend condolences to the Gomez family or to share a memory of Wilfred, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in New Britain Herald from July 17 to July 20, 2019