|
|
On December 30, 2019 Wilfred L. Beloin Jr. entered the gates of heaven after his second battle with cancer. Wil was the beloved husband of his devoted wife, Andrea Kulmann Beloin, the loving supportive father of three children Karyl Beloin of New Britain; Sharon Beloin-Saavedra ( Ed ) of New Britain: and Gary Beloin ( Laura ) of Plainville; and the fun-loving, game playing grandfather of 9 grandchildren: John, Rachael and Nicole Lembo; Noah, Gabriella and Alexandra Saavedra; and Kyle, Kathryn and Kara Beloin. Wil was also close to his sister, Eileen Weksner of New Britain.
Wil was pre-deceased by his mother Rose Glynn Beloin, father Wilfred L. Beloin Sr. and sister Ann Nina Burtt.
Wil was born in New Britain in 1933, graduated New Britain High School in 1951 and joined the United States Air Force in 1952. Wil was stationed in Okinawa during the Korean War. Returning from service, Wil went to work at Fafnir Bearing, later became a salesman and ultimately retired as a Bail Commissioner for the State of CT. Wil enjoyed fast pitch softball, bowling and Friday night out with the boys. Wil belonged to many local organizations: Elks 957, Hibernians, Austrian/Donau Club, St. Jeans Society, 1951 Class Reunion Committee, Thursday pinochle card group at New Britain Senior Center, Fairview Cemetery Commission, and the St. Jerome's Men Club. Wil is a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.
Wil met the love of his life, Andrea at a dance at Schutzen Park. There he swept the 19 year old off her feet and they have been married for 57 years. Together they built a solid family foundation for their children and grandchildren. Wil loved Sunday family dinners and football. He was an avid NY Giants fan. Baseball ( the Cardinals ) and West Hill Lake provided warm weather fun. Wil enjoyed wadding knee deep in the lake and then grilling at his cottage.
Wil thoroughly enjoyed discussing Irish Whiskey, German Beer and Pinot Noir Oregon wines with his children and adult grandchildren.
Wil and his wife, Andrea enjoyed traveling. They visited Aruba 14 times with their faithful friends Elaine and Cliff Chasse. Wil's trips to Ireland were very special. He embraced his Irish heritage and loved telling corny jokes.
Wil will be profoundly missed by his family and friends. He will always be our family's patriarch.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 9:15 AM at Carlson Funeral Home 45 Franklin Square, New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM at St. Jerome Church 1010 Slater Rd. New Britain. Burial with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours are Friday 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 1, 2020