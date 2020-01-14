Home

POWERED BY

Wilgberto Rodriguez Sr.

Add a Memory
Wilgberto Rodriguez Sr. Obituary
Wilgberto Rodriguez Sr. of New Britain, CT passed away at age 74 on December 27th, 2019. Wigberto was born in Juana Díaz, Puerto Rico; he was born to Kate Daniel and Eusebio Montes Rodríguez. Wigberto left Josefa Altagracia León Rodríguez better known as Josefa de Rodríguez a widow. Wigberto is survived by his son Wigberto Rodriguez and his stepdaughter Aracelis Santana of New Britain CT. Wilgberto was laid to rest at the Fairview Cemetery in New Britain, CT.
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilgberto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -