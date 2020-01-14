|
|
Wilgberto Rodriguez Sr. of New Britain, CT passed away at age 74 on December 27th, 2019. Wigberto was born in Juana Díaz, Puerto Rico; he was born to Kate Daniel and Eusebio Montes Rodríguez. Wigberto left Josefa Altagracia León Rodríguez better known as Josefa de Rodríguez a widow. Wigberto is survived by his son Wigberto Rodriguez and his stepdaughter Aracelis Santana of New Britain CT. Wilgberto was laid to rest at the Fairview Cemetery in New Britain, CT.
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 14, 2020